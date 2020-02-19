Lincoln County Football to Cease Operations

After 19 seasons and approximately 18,000 players, the volunteer-run nonprofit Lincoln County Football will cease operations.

The 13 board members decided to shut down the program due to dwindling numbers in its youth feeder program, difficulty finding coaches who have experience, and declining interest from board members, according to Lincoln County Football President Jane Oliver-Gravel.

Oliver-Gravel also said by email that several high school varsity-level teams in the Maine Independent Football League, which Lincoln County Football competed in, were beginning to either join local high school programs or shift to eight-man football.

Oliver-Gravel said that if other parents or coaches are willing to step up and run the program, it could survive.

Oliver-Gravel said the board has made multiple offers over the years for Lincoln Academy to take over the football program, but the school has declined. Lincoln Academy Athletic Director K.J. Anastasio did not respond to a request for comment.

She said transportation was also a challenge, as the team had to travel long distances to Aroostook County and New Hampshire for games.

The football program saw its genesis in January 2000, with a meeting at the Central Lincoln County YMCA to gauge interest in a potential youth football league.

The room was packed, Oliver-Gravel said.

Oliver-Gravel started Lincoln County Football with six other founders: Ken Ames, Shane Creamer, Dan Miller, Than Phinney, Paul Sidelinger, and Sean Welton. The inaugural season was in the fall of 2000.

Oliver-Gravel said two of her children, a son and a daughter, played football in the program, and one was a cheerleader. There was a cheerleading program from 2005-2015.

Since its inception, Lincoln County Football has remained popular for students in grades one through 12.

The Lincoln County Football Eagles high school team won seven Maine Independent Football League championships, including back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016. The team went undefeated in 2011.

Oliver-Gravel said Lincoln County Football will hold a final banquet for past players, parents, and coaches in March at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 in Damariscotta.

