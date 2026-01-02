The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team beat Portland High School 43-22 on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Portland. The exhibition game was part of the annual Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase at the Portland Expo. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first quarter before extending their advantage to 28-14 at the half. The Lincoln defense was strong throughout the game, tallying several steals that led to easy layups.
Lilly Labrie scored 15 points to lead Lincoln Academy, including 12 points in the first half. Also scoring for the Eagles were Rowan Coffin 13, Olivia Ball 6, Chloe Anderson 4, Lilly Pinkham 3, and Maggie Thompson and Dory Westhaver with 1 apiece.
Lawino Bendasta was the top scorer for Portland with 9 points.