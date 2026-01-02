The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team beat Portland High School 43-22 on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Portland. The exhibition game was part of the annual Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase at the Portland Expo. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first quarter before extending their advantage to 28-14 at the half. The Lincoln defense was strong throughout the game, tallying several steals that led to easy layups.

Lilly Labrie scored 15 points to lead Lincoln Academy, including 12 points in the first half. Also scoring for the Eagles were Rowan Coffin 13, Olivia Ball 6, Chloe Anderson 4, Lilly Pinkham 3, and Maggie Thompson and Dory Westhaver with 1 apiece.

Lawino Bendasta was the top scorer for Portland with 9 points.

Rowan Coffin steals the ball during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Lily Pinkham scores during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Lilly Labrie scored 15 points in Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Chloe Anderson scores on a layup during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Lilly Labrie gathers a loose ball during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia Ball releases a shot in traffic during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Brea Lafrenaye attacks the basket during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Rowan Coffin leaps to the basket during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Anna Brackett drives to the hoop during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Maggie Thompson blows past a Portland defender during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Dory Westhaver takes a shot during the warmup before Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Rowan Coffin scores on a fast break during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Rowan Coffin gets fouled in Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Lilly Labrie knocks down a jump shot during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo) Lilly Labrie lines up a foul shot during Lincoln Academy’s 43-22 win over Portland on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo)

