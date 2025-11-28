The Lincoln County News
Lincoln Girls Drop Pair Of Preseason Games Spruce Mountain 25 - LA 21

Chloe Anderson brings the ball up the court during Lincoln Academy’s loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost a pair of games on Saturday, Nov. 22 at a preseason tournament held at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. The Eagles lost to Gray New Gloucester 58-28 in their first scrimmage of the day and dropped their second 25-21 to host Spruce Mountain.

Both games featured tough opponents for Lincoln Academy. The GNG Patriots advanced to the Class A South championship game last season. The Phoenix beat Lincoln Academy in overtime 65-57 in a Class B South quarterfinal on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“Gray New Gloucester was one of the best teams in the state last year, so I knew that would be a challenge,” said head coach Cagney O’Brien. “The girls worked hard all weekend. We are a young team, so the tournament was a great way to see what we need to work on.”

Rowan Coffin fires a pass during Lincoln Academy's loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)
Morgan McIvor shoots over a defender during Lincoln Academy's loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)
Olivia Ball shoots a free throw during Lincoln Academy's loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)
Dory Westhaver dribbles past a defender during Lincoln Academy's 58-28 loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)
Lilly Labrie scores a pair of points during Lincoln Academy's loss to Gray-New Gloucester in a preseason tournament game at Spruce Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Jay. (Mic LeBel photo)
