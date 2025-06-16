The Lincoln County News
Lincoln girls lacrosse advance to Class C semi-finals Lincoln 10 - Morse 9

at

Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team defeated Morse 10-9 on Thursday, June 12 to advance to the State Class C semi-finals to be held on Tuesday, June 17 against Maranacook at Cony High School in Augusta. The game begins 7 p.m.


