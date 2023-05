Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team improved to 4-1 with a 13-6 win over Lawrence on May 5 in Fairfield. Marley LeBel had 6 goals and 1 assist, and Mariam DeLisle had 3 goals to lead the Eagle Hunter Gilmore had 9 saves in net for Lincoln. The Bulldogs were led by Madison Chamberlain with five goals.

