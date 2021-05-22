Advanced Search
Lincoln girls lacrosse pick up first win Lincoln 11 - Erskine 6

Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team won the battle of the Eagles, 11-6 on May 21 in Newcastle. Lincoln was led by Marley LeBel with four goals and an assist, Camden LeBel four goals, Josey Henry two goals and Skyler Houghton one goal.

Bella Herring defends against Erskine Academy in the battle of the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Skyler Houghton knicks the ball free in LA’s win over Erskine on May 21. (Paula Roberts photo)

