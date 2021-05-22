Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team won the battle of the Eagles, 11-6 on May 21 in Newcastle. Lincoln was led by Marley LeBel with four goals and an assist, Camden LeBel four goals, Josey Henry two goals and Skyler Houghton one goal.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team won the battle of the Eagles, 11-6 on May 21 in Newcastle. Lincoln was led by Marley LeBel with four goals and an assist, Camden LeBel four goals, Josey Henry two goals and Skyler Houghton one goal.