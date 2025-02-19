The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost 65-57 to Spruce Mountain in overtime in a Class B South quarterfinal match on February 15 at the Portland Expo. The nine seed Eagles gave the top seed Phoenix all they could handle as Lincoln took an early lead and challenged them from start to finish. Spruce Mountain rallied to a 53-51 lead and was attempting to inbound the ball with 15 seconds remaining when Lincoln Academy’s Chloe Anderson picked off the pass and scored a layup to tie the game 53-53 and send it to overtime. Spruce Mountain outscored the Eagles 12-4 in the extra session. Lincoln’s Mariam DeLisle led all scorers in the game with 28 points, including 16 in the first half when the Eagles surged into the lead. Please see the print edition of this week’s newspaper for more details.

