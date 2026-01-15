The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team beat Mt. View 70-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. The Eagles turned a close game against a good opponent into a rout by employing a dynamic pressure defense, which caused turnovers that were quickly converted into fast break points.

Lincoln Academy led 26-20 at halftime. The Eagles had success shooting 3-pointers, knocking down eight, including six in the second half, to stretch the lead.

Scoring for Lincoln were Chloe Anderson with 19, Rowan Coffin and Lilly Labrie with 15 points apiece, Olivia Ball 9, Lily Pinkham and Anna Bracket 3 apiece, and Ava Weipert, Brea Lafrenaye, and Maggie Thompson 2 each.

Audrey Garnett scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs. With the victory, the Eagles improved to 2-8 in Class B South. Mt. View dropped to 6-5 in Class C South.

Oceanside 77 – Lincoln 24

Freshman center Olivia Breen scored 50 points as Oceanside coasted to a 77-24 win over the Lincoln Academy girls basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 8 in Rockland. Breen tallied 35 points in the first half as the Mariners built a commanding 46-12 lead. Breen also contributed nine rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.

Chloe Anderson was the top scorer for Lincoln Academy with 9 points. Also scoring for the Eagles were Brea Lafrenaye 6, Lilly Labrie 4, Dory Westhaver and Olivia Ball 2 each, and Rowan Coffin 1.

Lilly Labrie is fouled as she shoots during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Brea Lafrenaye looks to pass during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Chloe Anderson launches a long 3-pointer during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Ava Weipert slides past a defender during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia Ball drives to the basket during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Rowan Coffin sinks a 3-pointer during Lincoln Academy’s 70-42 win over Mt. View on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some bonus photos form the Mt. View game:

