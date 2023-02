Lincoln Academy girls indoor track and field team finished runner-ups to MCI in the KVAC Class B championships, held on February 10 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. LA girls won the 4×800 relay, and swept the top three spots in the mile and top two in the 2-mile. Audrey Hufnagel won both the mile and 2-mile. Eagle Liam Card out kicked Medomak’s Noah Morris to win the boys KVAC Class B mile.

Full results will appear in the February 16 issue of the LCN

