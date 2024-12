Lincoln Academy girls basketball soared over visiting Morse on Thursday, Dec. 19, 61-34. Morse scored the opening point of the game at the foul line, but that would be their only lead. The Lady Eagles led 12-4, 31-14 and 45-26 at the quarter breaks. LA was led by Mariam DeLisle with a double double, scoring 20 points (12 steals). Scarlett O’Brien added 9, Olivia Ball 8 and Ysabelle Yhe 7. Morse was led by Liz Norris, Reese Darling and D. Plummer with 6 each.

