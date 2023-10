Lincoln Academy girls soccer team raided the Shipbuilders harbor for a 4-1 win on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Lady Eagles won their final three games of the season to secure a playoff berth. Mariam DeLisle netted three goals and Bronwen Coffin one for LA. Macie Shiers scored for Morse. Lincoln improves to 5-8-1 with the win.

