Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to a second place finish in the State Class B Championships, held October 29 at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland. York girls won the State title. Audrey Hufnagel led the Lady Eagles with an eighth place finish. Rounding out the scoring five for LA were 15. Dylan Burmeister, 16. Adeline Hall, 24. Maddy Kallin and 33. Maggie Thompson.

Freshman Ava Collamore led Medomak Valley, placing ninth. Medomak Valley girls placed 10th.

Medomak’s Noah Morris ran to a 16th place finish in the boys race. Lincoln Academy placed 7th, led by Eliot O’Mahoney with a 25th place finish.

Both Lincoln Academy boys and girls were presented South Class B Sportsmanship Awards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

