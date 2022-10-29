Advanced Search
Lincoln girls State Class B runner-ups Hufnagel and Collamore run to top 10 finishes

at

Medomak Valley’s Noah Morris ran to a 16th place finish at the State Class B Cross Country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy’s Audrey Hufnagel placed eighth at the State Class B cross country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley freshman Ava Collamore ran to a ninth place finish in the State Class B Cross Country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy girls cross country are State Class B runner-ups, the highest finish ever for the Lady Eagles. The girls and boys teams also won the South B Sportsmanship Awards. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to a second place finish in the State Class B Championships, held October 29 at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland. York girls won the State title. Audrey Hufnagel led the Lady Eagles with an eighth place finish. Rounding out the scoring five for LA were 15. Dylan Burmeister, 16. Adeline Hall, 24. Maddy Kallin and 33. Maggie Thompson.

Freshman Ava Collamore led Medomak Valley, placing ninth. Medomak Valley girls placed 10th.

Medomak’s Noah Morris ran to a 16th place finish in the boys race. Lincoln Academy placed 7th, led by Eliot O’Mahoney with a 25th place finish.

Both Lincoln Academy boys and girls were presented South Class B Sportsmanship Awards.

