The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team defeated Winslow 4-1 in their opening match of the season on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. The defending Class B state champions won all three singles matches to secure the win.

LA’s Ruby Glenn shut out Brianna Veilleux 6-0, 6-0 in first singles. Calliope Hagan battled to a 6-4, 7-6 win over Abigail Harrington in the second singles match. Gigi Blake won the third singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Minx Erickson.

The Eagles duo of Meara McManus and Elise Lupien won the first doubles match 6-4, 6-2 over Amara Rioux and Sakura Page. Winslow picked up their only point when Emma Falls and Deana Ferran outlasted Caroline Allan and Arabella Chapman 7-6 (7-5), 0 6, 6-2 in second doubles.

LA is 1-0 in Class B South. Winslow fell to 1-1 in Class C South.

Gigi Blake lines up a shot during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Winslow on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Elise Lupien attacks near the net in a doubles match during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Winslow on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Arabella Chapman strokes a forehand shot during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Winslow on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some more photos from the match:

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