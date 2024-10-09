The Lincoln County News
Lincoln girls tie GNG Lincoln 2 - GNG 2

at

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team tied Gray NG 2-2 under the lights in Newcastle on October 8. Mariam DeLisle scored both Eagle goals, with Ava Lord and Hannah Abello picking up assists. Scoring for Gray were Ashley Anderson and Laney Farrar


