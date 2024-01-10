Advanced Search
Lincoln girls win battle of the Eagles Lincoln 56 - Erskine 49

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team won the battle of the Eagles 56-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Newcastle. Erskine jumped out to a10 point lead. The Eagles put the hammer down on defense in the second period, holding EA to four points, while scoring 16 to take a 34-30 lead at the half. The game was all tied up at 41-41 at the end of three. After a couple of lead changes in the fourth, Lincoln scored seven straight points to take the lead. Erskine tied the game with 3:40 to play on Kelsie Dunn’s seventh 3-pointer of the game. Maggie Thompson went inside on an Olivia Ball feed to give Lincoln the lead for good. The LA Eagles scored 4 of 8 foul shots to seal the win. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 28 points. Erskine was led by Dunn with 28 and Olivia Childs 13.

