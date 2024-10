Lincoln Academy golf team took first place at the KVAC state qualifier on Tuesday, October 8 at Natanis, to earn a berth in the State Class B championship match. Senior Kellen Adickes was the low medalist. Also on the team are senior Josh Arzate, and four freshmen Drew Nichols, Reed Prentice, Brody Day and Dylan Lomas.

Medomak Valley golfer Joseph Wilcox shot an 85 to qualify for states as an individual.

