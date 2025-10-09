The Lincoln Academy golf team placed third and Medomak finished fourth at the KVAC Class B Shootout on Thursday, Oct. 2 at Rockland Golf Club. Lincoln (174) and Medomak (175) were right behind runner-up Belfast (173) and in striking range of Nokomis (170).

Colin Mitchell had the top score for the Eagles, carding a four-over par 40. Other Lincoln Academy scores included Max Blake, 42; Drew Nichols, 46; Dylan Lomas, 46; Reed Prentice, 47; and Brody Day, 48. The top four scores contributed toward the Eagles’ team score of 174.

Joseph Wilcox had the best round for the Panthers with a score of 40. The rest of the Medomak scores included Micah Fagonde, 42; Mason Nguyen, 45; Jayden Drost, 48; Sebastian Mank, 49; and Kollin Donlin, 54.

The Eagles were undefeated (10 0) during the regular season while Medomak finished at 6-4.

