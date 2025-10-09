The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln Golf Third at KVAC Shootout Medomak Fourth

at

Lincoln Academy’s Dylan Lomas blasts the ball out of a sand trap on the seventh hole during the KVAC Shootout tournament on Thursday, Oct. 2 at Rockland Golf Club. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Lincoln Academy golf team placed third and Medomak finished fourth at the KVAC Class B Shootout on Thursday, Oct. 2 at Rockland Golf Club. Lincoln (174) and Medomak (175) were right behind runner-up Belfast (173) and in striking range of Nokomis (170).

Colin Mitchell had the top score for the Eagles, carding a four-over par 40. Other Lincoln Academy scores included Max Blake, 42; Drew Nichols, 46; Dylan Lomas, 46; Reed Prentice, 47; and Brody Day, 48. The top four scores contributed toward the Eagles’ team score of 174.

Joseph Wilcox had the best round for the Panthers with a score of 40. The rest of the Medomak scores included Micah Fagonde, 42; Mason Nguyen, 45; Jayden Drost, 48; Sebastian Mank, 49; and Kollin Donlin, 54.

The Eagles were undefeated (10 0) during the regular season while Medomak finished at 6-4.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^