Lincoln lost 14-6 to Five Town in a District 2 Little League 11-12 baseball tournament game on Monday, July 7 at Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro. With the loss on Monday and a 6-3 loss to Oceanside on Tuesday, July 1, Lincoln was knocked out of the double-elimination tournament.

Five Town scored four runs in the top of the first inning to claim an early 4-0 lead. Lincoln responded with a run in the bottom half when Paton Grant came around to cross the plate on a single by Charles Lane. Five Town piled on four more runs in the second inning to expand the lead to 8-1 and Lincoln was unable to catch up.

Mason Storer banged out two hits to lead the Lincoln offense, including a triple to deep left field that knocked in a run. Miles Bowdoin, Wilder Hanley, Luke Masters, and Lane each hit one single. Lane and Storer combined to strike out seven Five Town batters in the first five innings. Bowdoin pitched the sixth inning and struck out two.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

