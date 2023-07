Lincoln Little League 11-12 baseball all-stars defeated Oceanside 10-6 on July 14 to win the District 2 championship, and advance to the state tournament. Lincoln will play District 6 winner Falmouth in Hermon on Sun., July 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln worked their way out of the loser’s bracket and had to beat Oceanside twice for the D2 crown. In game one, they topped Oceanside 4-1 to force a second game for the District 2 championship.

