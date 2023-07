Lincoln Little League 11-12 all-stars defeated Ellsworth 5-4 on July 24 to advance in the Maine State Little League tournament. David Osier and Kelly Manahan pitched in the win.

Hitting for Lincoln were Eric Nixon with two singles, Michael Pinkham a two run double, and Osier, Jacob Tomasello, Jason Jones and Sterling McKernan a single each.

Lincoln plays on Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Hermon.

