Lincoln Academy softball opened their KVAC season with a 19-1, five inning mercy ruling win at Belfast on April 25. Payson Kaler struck out 11 in four shut out innings. Natalie Kaler closed out the final inning. Grace Houghton went three for three at the plate with a double and 2 RBI. Maddy Scott and Nicole Hammond added two singles each, and N. Kaler a triple. Hailee Withee had the lone hit for Belfast.

