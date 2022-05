Lincoln Academy softball robbed the Shipbuilders turf for a 2-0 win on May 16. Payson Kaler struck out 14 in the win.

The Eagles scored both runs in the fourth inning. Paige Lafrenaye reached on a single, moved over on a Maddy Scott bunt with an error, and stole home. Scott’s courtesy runner Bronwen Coffin scored on a Cat Johnson safety squeeze bunt.

