Lincoln Academy softball defeated Camden Hills 4-2 on May 26 in the Eagles nest. Grace Houghton struck out 11 in the win. Olivia Brown took the loss for Camden. Maddy York had a two run double and Nicole Hammond a RBI single in the third to spark the Eagles offense. Camden had three hits, singles to Lillia Stone, Brown and Ava Dube.

