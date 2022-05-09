Advanced Search
Lincoln splits games Oceanside Lincoln 7 - Oceanside 1 softball, Oceanside 3-1 baseball

Lincoln Academy softball defeated visiting Oceanside 7-1 on May 9. Grace Houghton collected the win. Payson Kaler scored three runs and Mia Northrup two for the Eagles. Jordan House scored for the Mariners after reaching on an error.

Oceanside rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Lincoln 3-1 on May 9 in the Eagles nest. Duncan Oakes-Nelsen went the distance in the win (5H, 1R, 1B, 8K). Griffin Bond started for LA, and Myles Wotton closed out the game in the loss.

Hitting for the Eagles were Wotton and Gamage with a double each, and Maddox Tilas, Ben Sawyer and Luke Houghton a single each.

Hitting for the Mariners were Bartlett with a double and single, Connor Calderwood two singles, and Austin Chilles, O-Nelsen, and Gil Stewart a single each.

