Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated MCI 38-32 on Dec. 28 in the Eagles nest. The Lady Eagles struggled at the foul in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Huskies to stay in the game.

Lincoln was led by seniors Payson Kaler with 14, Grace Houghton 11 and Paige Lafrenaye 9. MCI was led by Hannah Robinson with 12 and Danielle Dow 10.

Lincoln boys lost to MCI58-52 in Pittsfield. The Eagles led briefly 30-28 in the third quarter, but could not hold it. “We just didn’t click tonight. We under achieved,” coach Ryan Ball said. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 22 points. MCI was led by Max Pattenfield with 28 and K.K. Martinez 13.

