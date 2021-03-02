Due to heating issues at Medomak Valley High School, both the boys and girls basketball games will be played at Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, March 2. The boys play at 4:30 p.m. and the girls at 6:30 p.m. Both games can be viewed live at lctv.org.
