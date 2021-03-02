Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln to Host Both Medomak Games March 2 Heating issues at Medomak Valley

at

Due to heating issues at Medomak Valley High School, both the boys and girls basketball games will be played at Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, March 2. The boys play at 4:30 p.m. and the girls at 6:30 p.m. Both games can be viewed live at lctv.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^