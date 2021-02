Due to the impending weather at the end of the week, Lincoln Academy has moved their Friday basketball games to this Wednesday, Feb. 17, two days early. The game times will remain the same, boys varsity at LA at 6:30 p.m., and the girls varsity at 4:30 p.m. at Oceanside.

The JV games originally scheduled for Wednesday vs. Oceanside have been pushed to Saturday, March 6, at LA, JV girls at 10 a.m. and JV boys at 12 noon.

