Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln wins battle of the Eagles Lincoln 2 - Erskine 0

at

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 2-0 in Newcastle on Sept. 13. EJ Hunt headed in a Nick Archer corner kick in the first half, and Lucas Houghton scored on a Jack Duncan through ball in the second half. A controversial ending saw LA goal keeper Cody Cleaveland get yellow carded, after making a diving save and collision with Erskine player Carson Appel.

Erskine Academy’s Carson Appel lays on top of Lincoln Academy goal keeper Cody Cleaveland, after Cleaveland made a diving save. Cleaveland was yellow carded on the play after pushing Appel away with the ball.

Lincoln’s Lucas Houghton scores on Erskine Academy keeper Timber Parlin, as Erskine defender Malachi Lowery tries to muscle him out of the play. (Paula Roberts photo)

Appel layed on top of Cleaveland, and when the two untangled Cleaveland pushed him away with the ball, drawing the card. Cleaveland had to leave the field, and Isaac Thompson replaced him in net. Erskine was awarded a penalty kick on the play, even though Cleaveland had possession of the ball. Thompson made the stop on the PK by Andrew Perry, that hit the cross bar and left post.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^