Medomak Valley hosted their first cross country meet of the season on Sept. 26 with Lincoln Academy. Racers lined up six feet apart at the start. There were no cow bells, roar of the crowd or cheers along the way, as the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference made the tough decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to not allow spectators at any sporting events this fall.

Parents and family members of four Medomak seniors were allowed to watch the race inside a fenced off area. Seniors were recognized between the boys and girls races, including Macken

zie Emerson, Ben Noyes, Olivia Parent and Jayla Robinson.

The Panthers took first place individually in both the boys and girls race. Lincoln girls won 23-38, and Lincoln boys won with a perfect score of 15, as Medomak had just two boys runners so did not support a team.

Connor Daigle won the boys race in 17:11, beating out top Eagle competitor Liam Card by a minute (18:11). Rounding out the scoring five for LA were 3. Will Sherrill, 18:48; 4. Nick Russ, 20:01; 5l. Aidan Jacobs, 20:05; and 6. Thaddeus Eddyblouin, 20:33.

Also running for Lincoln were 7. Conor Glasier, 20:49; 8. Cedar Cannon, 20:52; 9. Will Clark, 22:01; 10. Elliott Chapman, 22:02; 11. CJ Savastano, 22:03; and 12. Sepp Zammuto, 22:24. Also running for Medomak was 12. Logan Grubb, 24:24.

Girls results

Lady Panther Olivia Parent won the girls race in 20:27. Lincoln freshman Audrey Hufnagel placed second in 21:55.

Four out of the top five Lady Eagle runners were freshmen. Rounding out the scoring five for Lincoln were 2. Adeline Hall, 22:32; 5. Marina McManus, 24:23; 6. Violet Bailey, 24:32; and 7. Rebecca Tomasello, 24:35.

Completing Medomak’s scoring five were 4. Mackenzie Emerson, 22:34; 12. Emily Mahoney, 25:27; 13. Jayla Robinson, 26:58; and 15. Kassi Soule, 31:44.

Also running for LA were 8. Margo Fairfield, 24:44; 9. Clara Goltz, 24:50; 10. Callie Stapp, 24:58; 11. Camden LeBel, 25:06; 14. Mara Abbott, 28:53; and 16. Iris Pope, 32:20.

Also running for Medomak were 17. Gabby Sawyer, 32:50; 18. Molly Jennings, 32:51; and 19. Morgan Flanders, 34:45.

