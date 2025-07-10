Linehan Wins Sheepscot River Race

Ryan Linehan won the 32nd annual Sheepscot River Race on Sunday, July 6 in Wiscasset. Linehan paddled a kayak to victory in a time of 54 minutes flat. The 6-mile canoe and kayak race began at the Route 1 rest area bridge in Newcastle and finished at the town landing in Wiscasset.

Hank Thorburn placed second in a time of 56:30. Dan Baumert was third in a time of 59:57. Sawyer Linehan and Kestral Linehan won the canoe division in a time of 1:05:29.

The race course passed through narrow, scenic wetlands that are part of the Marsh River as it meanders to the Sheepscot River, and the racers then exited into the wide bay at Wiscasset.

“The green heads were a challenge in the marshes, but otherwise the conditions were great,” said Linehan of the biting bugs that tormented other paddlers as well.

In all, 18 paddlers took part in the race, which is part of the Maine Canoe & Kayak Flat Water Racing Series. The Sheepscot River Race is organized by Seaspray Kayaking.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here are some more bonus photos from the Race:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

