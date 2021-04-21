Belfast defeated Medomak Valley’s baseball team 7-1 on April 10 in the Lions’ den. Belfast jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first then added five runs in the third. Medomak scored their lone run in the sixth. Chris Kelley collected the win for Belfast and Kallon Mortinson took the loss.

Collecting a hit each for the Panthers were Ethan Reed, Max Moody, Isaac McCollett, Hayden Staples and Blake Morrison. Tommy Walker, Matt LeBlanc and Z. Leppannen drove in two runs each for Belfast. Jason Bartlett and Leppannen had a double and single each for the Lions and LeBlanc a single.

