Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lions baseball win battle of big cats Belfast 7 - Medomak 1

at

Belfast defeated Medomak Valley’s baseball team 7-1 on April 10 in the Lions’ den. Belfast jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first then added five runs in the third. Medomak scored their lone run in the sixth. Chris Kelley collected the win for Belfast and Kallon Mortinson took the loss.

Collecting a hit each for the Panthers were Ethan Reed, Max Moody, Isaac McCollett, Hayden Staples and Blake Morrison. Tommy Walker, Matt LeBlanc and Z. Leppannen drove in two runs each for Belfast. Jason Bartlett and Leppannen had a double and single each for the Lions and LeBlanc a single.

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^