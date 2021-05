Belfast’s baseball team defeated Lincoln Academy 9-1 in the Eagles nest on May 21. The Lions plated seven runs in the top of the first innings on six walks, and error and single to Porter. Bartlett collected the win.

Sanders had two hits for Belfast and Bartlett and Porter one each. Riley DeLisle had two hits for LA, and Spencer Gamage, Levi Farrin and Lucas Houghton one each.

