Lions roar to Lincoln Little League championship Lions 2 - Legion 1

The undefeated Lions wrapped up their season perfectly (12-0) with a 2-1 win over the American Legions to win the Lincoln Little League baseball championships on June 18 in South Bristol.

The game was a pitching show down between Lions pitchers Drew Nichols  (3I, 7K, 0B, 3H, 1R) and Andreas Eraklis (3I, 11K, 0B, 2H), and Legion pitcher Sam Wissman (6I, 1B, 10K, 2H).

The Legions took the lead in the top of the first when Indiana Robinson singled, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a Elijah Libby double.

The Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Wesley Poole hit a triple to right field and scored on a Eraklis sacrifice fly. Eraklis hit a walk off homerun in the bottom of the sixth for the game winner.

The undefeated Lions (12-0) won the 2022 Lincoln Little League baseball championships. Team members are (front from left) Eddie Seiders, Adam Nelson, Peter Norian, Brooks Savage, Sterling McKernan, Weston Bradley, (bacK) coach Paul DiMauro, Deklan DiMauro, Chris Savage, Andrew Nichols, Andreas Eraklis, manager Patrick Poole, Wesley Poole, and Colin Mitchell. (Paula Roberts photo)

The Lions bench empties to give Andreas Eraklis a group hug after he hit a walk-off homerun in the Lincoln Little League championship game. (Paula Roberts photo)

