The undefeated Lions wrapped up their season perfectly (12-0) with a 2-1 win over the American Legions to win the Lincoln Little League baseball championships on June 18 in South Bristol.

The game was a pitching show down between Lions pitchers Drew Nichols (3I, 7K, 0B, 3H, 1R) and Andreas Eraklis (3I, 11K, 0B, 2H), and Legion pitcher Sam Wissman (6I, 1B, 10K, 2H).

The Legions took the lead in the top of the first when Indiana Robinson singled, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a Elijah Libby double.

The Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Wesley Poole hit a triple to right field and scored on a Eraklis sacrifice fly. Eraklis hit a walk off homerun in the bottom of the sixth for the game winner.

