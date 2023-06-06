Lisbon defended their home diamond for a 2-1 win over Boothbay-Wiscasset in a South C Regional baseball playoff game on June 6. The Greyhounds scored both their runs in the bottom of the first on a two run home run to Levi Tibbetts.

Boothbay pulled within one in the fifth inning when Liam Thomas walked, advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Plummer, and ground out to Luke Morley, and scored on a passed ball.

Gryffin Kristan went the distance in the loss (2R, 5H, 4B, 9K).

Cody Osmond (3I, 0R, 7K, 0B, 2H, 2K), Tibbetts (3I, 1R, 5K, 1B, 0H), and Jimmy Fitzsimmons (1I, 1H) pitched in the win.

Hitting for Boothbay were Finn Harkins with a double and single, and Plummer a single. Hitting for Lisbon were Fitzsimmons with two singles, Tibbetts a home run, and Aiden Parker and Gerek Theriault a single each.

