Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lisbon grounds Seahawks in South C baseball Lisbon 2 - Boothbay 1

at

Lisbon defended their home diamond for a 2-1 win over Boothbay-Wiscasset in a South C Regional baseball playoff game on June 6. The Greyhounds scored both their runs in the bottom of the first on a two run home run to Levi Tibbetts.

Boothbay pulled within one in the fifth inning when Liam Thomas walked, advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Plummer, and ground out to Luke Morley, and scored on a passed ball.

Gryffin Kristan went the distance in the loss (2R, 5H, 4B, 9K).

Cody Osmond (3I, 0R, 7K, 0B, 2H, 2K), Tibbetts (3I, 1R, 5K, 1B, 0H), and Jimmy Fitzsimmons (1I, 1H) pitched in the win.

Hitting for Boothbay were Finn Harkins with a double and single, and Plummer a single. Hitting for Lisbon were Fitzsimmons with two singles, Tibbetts a home run, and Aiden Parker and  Gerek Theriault a single each.

Boothbay catcher Maddox Cusumano makes the throw to first after forcing out Jimmy Fitzsimmons. (Paula Roberts photo)

Boothbay pitcher Gryffin Kristan fields a bunt and makes the throw to first. (Paula Roberts photo)

Sam Markowitz applies the late tag to Lisbon’s Jimmy Fitzsimmons. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^