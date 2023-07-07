Advanced Search
Little League and Babe Ruth playoffs

at

Lincoln Little League catcher Jacob Tomasello dives to tag out Medomak’s Gardner Gillespie. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak shortstop Riley Nelson tags out Waldo’s Chamberlain Coombs trying to steal second. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Little League pitcher Davis Osier makes the throw to first to get the out after making a diving stop. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak second baseman Brayden McNelly throws from his knees to get the out at first. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley winning pitcher Grady Rice tags out Lincoln’s Jasper Bryant in Distirct 2 Little League playoff action in Belfast. (Paula Roberts photo)

Landon Simmons slides into third safe for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley District 2 11&12 Little League softball champions will play in the State tournament in Brewer on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. If they win they will play on Sunday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m., and if they lose will play on July 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln Little League 11 & 12 year old baseball all-stars defeated Medomak Valley 8-1 in the first round of District 2 playoffs in Rockport on June 29.

Lincoln then lost to Five-Town 4-3 on July 5 on a walk off single to Oren Hurley. Medomak defeated Waldo County 5-4 with a walk off single to Riley Nelson in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lincoln and Medomak will face each other again at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 in a must win game to continue play in the District 2 tournament.

Medomak Valley 9&10 Little League all-stars defeated Lincoln Little League 23-21 in four innings in the first round of the District 2 tournament on Walsh Field in Belfast on July 5.  There were 37 walks in the game, and fittingly the tying and winning run came in on bases loaded walks. Medomak plays at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at 1 p.m., and Lincoln on July 9 at 4:30 p.m. Both games are at Walsh Field in Belfast.

In Babe Ruth action, Waldoboro will play their final game of the season in Rockland in make-up action on Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. Midcoast Babe Ruth playoffs begin on Saturday, July 8 at Belfast High School. The Damariscotta Lions play at 10 a.m.  Waldoboro Babe Ruth will play in the afternoon in Belfast, depending on final seeding. Game 1  is at 10 a.m. with the Lions taking on the third seed; game 2 is at 12:30 p.m. between the second and fifth seed; game 3 is at 3 p.m. between the winner of game 1 and the second seed; and game 4 at 5:30 pm. between the winner of game 2 and the first seed.

