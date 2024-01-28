Two Lincoln Academy wrestlers and one Medomak Valley wrestler were crowned KVAC champions on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Bath. Adam St.Cyr won the 138 pound title for the Eagles, Jayden Lafrenaye the 165 pound title for LA, and Marshall Addy the 215 pound championship for the Panthers.

Placing second were Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith (150), of Whitefield, Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease (165). and Lincoln’s Jakobi Hagar (175). Placi

ng third was Medomak’s Shamus Pease (157), and fourth LA’s Cole Workman (132) and Erik Richmond (285).

