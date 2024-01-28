Advanced Search
Local wrestlers claim three KVAC titles Nine local wrestlers medal in league championship meet

at

Two Lincoln Academy wrestlers and one Medomak Valley wrestler were crowned KVAC champions on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Bath. Adam St.Cyr won the 138 pound title for the Eagles, Jayden Lafrenaye the 165 pound title for LA, and Marshall Addy the 215 pound championship for the Panthers.

Placing second were Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith (150), of Whitefield, Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease (165). and Lincoln’s Jakobi Hagar (175). Placi

Lincoln Academy junior Adam StCyr picks up back points in his KVAC championship bout at 138 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy sernior Jayden Lafrenaye picks up back points in his 15-0 tech fall win over Medomak junior Grady Pease in the 165 pound KVAC championship match. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley senior Marshall Addy pins his way to a KVAC wrestling championship at 215 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

ng third was Medomak’s Shamus Pease (157), and fourth LA’s Cole Workman (132) and Erik Richmond (285).

