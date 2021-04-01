All-star games will be held on Fri., April 2

Midcoast Athletic Center in Warren announced their Midcoast High School All-Star team on March 31. The all-star roster includes top players from all schools in the Midcoast “pod”.

Laurie Stiles and Kelly Mackie are coaching the girls team, and Larry Reed and Marty Messer the boys team.

The All-star games will be held on Fri., April 2, girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m. There will be two 20 minute running halves. The gym will be cleared between games. A 3-point contest will be held at halftime.

The all-star games are sponsored by The Midcoast Athletics Center, Machias Savings Bank, and Maple Lane Builders.

Games will be live streamed on lctv.org. WABI TV sports anchor Bryan Sidelinger will serve as the MC.

Members of the MAC all-star girls team are: Belfast – Jaiden Philbrook and Halle Tripp; Boothbay – Glory Blethen and Jaelyn Crocker; Camden Hills – Ella Powers, Molly Hixon, Tessa Whitley and Ella Graffam; Lincoln Academy – Maddy York, Grace Houghton, Lizzie Ober and Paige Lafrenaye; Medomak Valley – Abby Lash, Addison McCormick, Autumn Ripley, and Alyssa Creamer; Mt.View – Kricket Thompson and Hannah Coolen; and Oceanside – Audrey Mackie, Grace Woodman, Abby Waterman and Anna Kingsbury.

Members of the MAC all-star teams team are:Belfast – Jason Bartlett, Chris Kelley; Boothbay – Ben Pearce and Sullivan Rice; Camden – Hunter Norton, Jeremy Fraser, Casey Messer and Ryan Clifford; Lincoln Academy – Tucker Stiles and Gabe Hagar; Medomak Valley – Parker Morrions, Trevor Brown and Aiden Starr; Mt.View – Joe Grassi and Sean Raven; and Oceanside – Cam Kingsbury, Elliott Lucier, Averett Allyn, Bodi Ames and Carter Galley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

