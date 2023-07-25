Machias defeated Medomak Valley Little League 8-10 all-stars 7-3 in the Maine State Minor League baseball tournament in Ellsworth on July 24. Medomak was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Hitting for Medomak were Rogers with three singles, Morrissette two singles, and Michaud and Landyn Ambridge a single each.

Hitting for Machias were Brantley Wood with a double and single, Fergusson two singles, Alley a double, and Mason Fritz, Levi Holmes and Andrew Ackley a single each.

Lincoln Fergusson, Jase Albert, Emmett Alley, and Cyrus Wood combined on the Machias mound for 13 strikeouts.

