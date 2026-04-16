Maine Coast Gymnastics Brings Home the Gold

Maine Coast Gymnastics gymnasts brought home the gold from the USA Gymnastics Maine state championships, held at the Augusta Armory on March 28-29.

Maeve Hickey, 12, won the Maine all-around level gold competition with a 37.1. She will now represent her team and the state at the regional USA tournament on Saturday, May 16 in Wilmington, Mass.

Hickey won the state uneven bars with a 9.425 and the floor exercise with a 9.5. She placed second on the balance beam with a 9.325 and fifth on the vault with an 8.85.

“To qualify for regionals is exceptional,” coach Janice Cormier-Hay said. “Other states have enormous numbers. To make a podium appearance at regions, against the truly best in New England, is amazing. Maeve, last year, placed fifth on the floor, which is kind of cool, because we don’t even have a full floor.”

Addilyn Dondlinger, 7, won the state all-around title in level bronze, with a 36.2. Dondlinger won the vault with a 9.025, the bars with a 9.1, and the beam with a 9.4. She placed second on floor with a 9.675.

Claire Little, 7, won the level bronze floor exercise with a 8.9. She placed third all-around with a 34.4. She placed second on the beam with a 9.25, third in the vault with an 8.5, and third on bars with a 7.75.

Level bronze gymnast Teagan Frost, 8, placed second all-around with a 34.625. She placed second in both the vault (8.9) and bars (8.725) and third on the beam (8.65) and floor (8.35).

Level gold gymnast Lilly Wieland, 11, placed third on the beam with a 9.15 and 10th all-around with a 34.025. Wieland scored 9.25 on vault and 8.35 on bars.

Level gold gymnast Emily Beckman, 11, placed fifth on bars with a 9.175 and 11th all-around with a 33.5. She scored 7.85 on vault and 8.25 on beam.

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