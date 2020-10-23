Maine Principals’ Association denies press access to State XC meet

The Maine Principal’s Association is not going to allow the press at attend any State Cross Country championships this fall. The KVAC announced on Oct. 22 that the media was not going to be allowed to attend their championship meets. After which, the LCN reached out to the MPA for clarification on the State championship meets.

David Jeffrey, a member of the MPA cross country committee told The Lincoln County News on Oct. 23 that “the MPA is not allowing photographers at State Meet.”

“We have been told multiple times by DHHS that the number 100 for gathering includes the facility. We are currently at 100. At this time I cannot confirm that we will have the ability to host the media, as it would come at the expense of runners from one of the 9 teams and 6-8 individuals, the one coach from each team or individual, or our meet personnel,” MPA Assistant Executive Diretor Michael Bisson said.

Bisson said it is not a “hard no right now. I still gave some work to do before November 11 and 14.”

