Lincoln Academy girls basketball team will make up their game with Belfast on Sat., Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. (JV) and 3:30 p.m. in the Eagles nest. The boys game at Belfast has been moved up to 2 p.m. (JV) and 3:30 p.m.

Wiscasset boys and girls basketball will be played earlier in the day on Sat., Jan. 18 at 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. The girls soccer team will be presented with a sportsmanship award at 12 noon.

