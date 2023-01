Maranacook girls basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 57-25 in the Bears den on Jan. 13. The Eagles led 8-6 at the quarter break. Maranacook won the next three quarters and led 19-12 at the half and 39-16 at the end of three. The Black Bears were led by N. Monlar with 19,and K. Kubicki 10. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 9 and Ally Poole 5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print