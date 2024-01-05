Maranacook boys shut down Boothbay in the second half to pull out an 81-51 win on Thursday, Jan. 4. The Black Bears led 36-30 at the the half, before going on a 13-3 run in the third quarter. The Seahawks pulled within eight on 12 straight points from. Tyson French led the comeback charge with 13 of his 15 points in the quarter. Maranacook scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Bears were led by Keagan McClure with 20, and Wyatt Folsom and Brandon Chilton 16 each. Boothbay was led by Finn Harkins with 19.

