The Maranacook girls lacrosse team defeated Lincoln Academy 10-9 in an exciting Class C state semifinal game on Tuesday, June 17 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Eagles spotted Maranacook the first three goals, then played catch-up and trailed 6-5 at the half.¬† In the third quarter, Mariam DeLisle knotted the score twice at 6-6 and 7-7, before the Black Bears went back up by two. Scarlett O’Brien scored with 18 seconds remaining in the third to make it a 9-8 game. DeLisle tied the score at 9-9 with nine minutes remaining in the game, but Alice Ferran scored the game winner for Maranacook less than a minute later and the Black Bears held on for the win.

Scoring for Lincoln were DeLisle with six, and O’Brien, Rowan Coffin, and Ysabelle Bhe one each. Scoring leaders¬† for Maranacook were Stella Stewart with two goals and three assists, and Mya St.Pierre, Eve Ariksin and Farran with two goals each.

