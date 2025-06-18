The Maranacook girls lacrosse team defeated Lincoln Academy 10-9 in an exciting Class C state semifinal game on Tuesday, June 17 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Eagles spotted Maranacook the first three goals, then played catch-up and trailed 6-5 at the half. In the third quarter, Mariam DeLisle knotted the score twice at 6-6 and 7-7, before the Black Bears went back up by two. Scarlett O’Brien scored with 18 seconds remaining in the third to make it a 9-8 game. DeLisle tied the score at 9-9 with nine minutes remaining in the game, but Alice Ferran scored the game winner for Maranacook less than a minute later and the Black Bears held on for the win.

Scoring for Lincoln were DeLisle with six, and O’Brien, Rowan Coffin, and Ysabelle Bhe one each. Scoring leaders for Maranacook were Stella Stewart with two goals and three assists, and Mya St.Pierre, Eve Ariksin and Farran with two goals each.

