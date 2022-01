Maranacook defeated Lincoln Academy 65-42 in KVAC boys basketball action on Jan. 28. The Black Bears jumped out to an early 26-11 first quarter lead. Maranacook was led by Wilson with 16 points and Hreben 14. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 19 points (5-3’s), and Tucker Stiles 8.

