Oceanside defeated Medomak Valley boys basketball 71-54 Friday, Dec. 15 in Rockland. The Panthers led 27-24 at the half, before the Mariners lit up the nets from downtown in the third period to open up the game. Oceanside led 55-35 at the end of three. Medomak pulled within 13 in the fourth, but were unable to undo the damage of the third period.

Oceanside was led by Carter Galley with a game high 32 points, and Cohen Galley 16. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin wi

ht 28 and Luke Cheesman 10.

