Oceanside baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 6-3 on May 8 in Rockland. Relief pitcher Bryson Maddox collected the win. Tucker Stiles took the loss for the Eagles.

Lincoln was led at the plate by Ivan Coffin and Carson Hallowell (2 RBI) with two singles each. The Mariners were led by Dom Frazone with three singles, Philbrick a two run double, and Ripley two singles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print