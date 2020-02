Lincoln Academy boys basketball team committed 10 first quarter turnovers to dig themselves into a hole early on Jan. 31 in an 80-52 loss to visiting Oceanside. The Mariners led 25-5 at the quarter, 37-20 at the half and 60-35 at the end of three. Oceanside was led by Elliot Lucier with 19 points, Cam Kingsbury 10 and Drew Daggett 9. Lincoln was led by Jacob Masters with 13, Chase Crockett 8, Myles Wotton 8 and Joe Giberson 7.

