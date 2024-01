Oceanside robbed the Eagles nest for a 98-68 win on Friday, Jan. 12. Lincoln jumped out to 19-15 lead, but were unable to hold off the Mariners.

The Mariners were led by Carter Galley with 30 pointsw, and Cohen Galley 20. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 22, Lucas Houghton 12 and Drew Hunt 11.

