Oceanside defeated Lincoln Academy 69-30 in KVAC girls basketball action on Jan. 18. The Mariners led 19-11 at the quarter and never looked back. Oceanside netted eight 3’s in the win. Audrey Mackie led the Mariners with 22, Bailey Breen added 16 and Anna Kingsbury 14. Lincoln was led by Payson Kaler with 13, and Grace Houghton 5

